Barbara Ann (Jones) Gould, age 85, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 2, 2022 at the Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro, Ohio.

She was born August 25, 1936 in Sardinia, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward and Letha (Reedy) Jones. Barbara was a devoted wife of 67 years to Paul Gould, whom she married on July 25, 1954.

Barbara was a meticulous bookkeeper for many years working for Crossroads Auto Sales, Sauls Construction, and Gould Enterprises. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Gould, five children, Mark Gould of Longmont, CO, Philip Gould of Sarasota, FL, Ken (Ellen) Gould of Dayton, OH, Paula (Robert) Kiser of Hillsboro, OH, and David (Nicole) Gould of Sardinia, OH, ten grandchildren, Jeremy (Amy) Gould, Hannah Joyce, Andrew (Kiki) Gould, Sophie Seaney, Rachel (Caleb) Bohrer, Kristina Gould, Rebecca Gould, Skylar Gould, Madison Gould, and Hunter Gould, three great-grandchildren, Austin Remington Bohrer, Demi Grace Gould, and Ryleann Hope Bohrer, sister, Margaret (Price) Tuley of AL, and a sister-in-law, Betty Green of IN.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, John D. (MaryLou) Jones and Miars (Edith) Jones, and a brother-in-law, Ray Green.

It was Barbara’s wishes to be cremated, so the family will be honoring her request. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, Ohio is serving the family.

She had been a resident of the Salyer Adult Group Home since October 2019. She loved the kitchen and claimed it as “hers”. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions e made to the Salyer Adult Group Home Kitchen Project, 4420 SR 247 Hillsboro, OH 45133 or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr. Maysville, KY 41056. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.