John David Wood, 58

John David Wood, age 58, died suddenly of cardiac arrest at his residence in Folly Beach, SC. He was the son of Joan and John Wood (deceased), two children Leslie Brewsaugh and Taylor Wood, sister, Whitney Bissantz, Brother-in-law, Jim Bissantz, two nieces, Alexandra and Sara Bissantz, Sam his beloved cat of 20 years and extended family.

He was a 1983 graduate of Georgetown High School, attended Muskingum University and was former editor of The News Democrat in Georgetown. Private services have been held.