Bodley indicted for rape, gross sexual imposition

Timothy Bodley, 61, of Fayetteville, has been indicted on three counts of rape (first degree felonies) and seven counts of gross sexual imposition (third degree felonies) involving a victim who was less than 13 years of age at the time.

According to court documents, it was on or about June 1, 1997 to May 31, 1998 when Bodley allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim whose age at the time of the rape was less than 13-years-old, purposely compelling the victim to submit by force or threat.

Two other counts of rape stem from alleged sexual abuse that took place on or about June 1, 2000 to May 31, 2001.

Two of the counts of gross sexual imposition stem from sexual abuse that took place on or about June 1, 1995.

Bodley was among the 10 individuals indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 14.

Also indicted on criminal charges on Jan. 14 were:

Jeffrey B. Fulton, 63, of Ripley, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felonies, methamphetamine and Oxycodone).

Thomas Paul Freeman, 59, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Tristan Robert Teeters, 33, of Bethel, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

Melissa N. Vaughn, 43, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of theft (fifth degree felony). According to court documents, it was on or about Jan. 25, 2021 to Nov. 18, 2021 when Vaughn committed theft at Family Dollar.

Chester Thomas, 51, of Peebles, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony.

Thomas Q. Marlow, 25, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering (fifth degree felony).

Tanner Lykins, 35, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).

William E. Morgan, Jr., 31, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (third degree felony).

Angela Fite, 44, of Bethel, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony, methamphetamine).