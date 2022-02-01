Joyce Elaine Potts Ludy was born June 19, 1940 and slipped from our physical presence on January 14, 2022, having shared her quick wit and quiet brilliance for eighty-one years. Elaine was born to Mary Louise (Irwin) and Gail Dudley Potts as part of a multigenerational farm family, whose agricultural roots set the course for a life of hardwork and tireless dedication.

Elaine had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. After graduating as salutatorian of Hamersville High School in 1958, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from The Ohio State University in 1962 and 1970, respectively. Elaine taught home economics in Amelia from 1962-1963 and transitioned to Glen Este upon its opening in 1963 until her “retirement” in 1992. She particularly enjoyed the art of clothing construction, the science of cooking, and the pleasure of guiding students in presentation skills at competitions statewide. Post-retirement, Elaine happily shared her talents as a long-time advisor for the Clover Kids 4-H Club and joyfully continued her learning as devoted member of the Brown County Historical Society.

Elaine saw life through an artistic lens. Upon being gifted a Kodak Brownie as a child, she developed an insatiable love of photography. Elaine carefully staged her pictures to optimize use of film and honed her skills through courses at Chatfield College. She designed an at-home darkroom as well as launched a vibrant side business in wedding and graduation photography. Elaine found beauty in all places, snapping pictures of people and landscapes at every opportunity.

Elaine survived and thrived. She overcame non-Hodgkins lymphoma, breast cancer, and a previous heart attack. Elaine was deeply committed to healthy living and enjoyed walking many miles daily. She carefully tracked her steps and estimated that she had walked over 30,000 miles since 2007.

Elaine was united in marriage with John Charles Ludy on June 14, 1969 at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church. The love pledged that day blossomed into more than 52 years of companionship and creativity. Together, they enjoyed the arts and were heavily invested in community betterment. Elaine generously gave of her time as secretary and treasurer of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church from 1992-2022. Elaine brought joy to friends from near and far with her knack for turning words into an art form with her clever witticism, beautiful ideas, and elegant penmanship.

Along with John, Elaine is survived by her cherished daughter, Mary Jon Ludy, treasured son-in-law, David Proulx, two beloved grandsons, Adam Ludy Proulx and Isaac Anthony Proulx, and a much valued brother, Kenneth Potts. Elaine was deeply committed to learning and preserving her family history, a trait she hoped would persist among her survivors.

A celebration of life gathering was held from 4:00-6:00 PM Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio with a memorial service at 6:00 PM. Ashes will be spread at locations of Elaine’s designation in warmer weather.

Memorials may be made to Brown County 4-H https://ohio4h.org/countydonation or the US Grant Homestead Association US Grant Homestead Association