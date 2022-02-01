Ira “Jack” Brown went to his forever home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born December 2, 1932, to the late Ira and Clara Brown. Jack grew up on the family farm in Hamersville, OH. He served in the United States Army where he was a mechanic in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954 when he dedicated his life to his family.

Jack worked many years at Williamson Heating & Cooling, but took an early retirement to enjoy his beautiful family.

Jack spent much of his life outdoors auctioning, farming, gardening, fishing, and trapping. He made a name for himself in many communities for his uncanny ability to find good deals, trap nuisance animals and catch big fish, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was also a certified trapping instructor for 3 years, and his skills were nothing short of legendary. Jack took great pride in all of his endeavors, and he shared his skills near and far.

Throughout his 89 years of life, Jack made countless friends and left his mark everywhere he went. He exuded strength and determination in everything he did. He was a dedicated, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He went through life with poise and grace and his accomplishments are no less than extraordinary. Jack was a man of his word, he loved fiercely and set a phenomenal example to live by. Anyone that ever met Jack Brown, is truly blessed and will carry special memories with them for eternity.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents: his loving, faithful wife, Ophelia Brown; one brother James (Buddy) Brown; and one sister Linda Brown.

Jack is survived by one sister, Sharon Hensley. He also leaves behind a loving son and “bonus” daughter, Doug and Darlene Brown; three adoring granddaughters and grand sons-in-law, Amy (Brian) Hanlon, Diana (Dale) Hitt, and Amber (Luke) Brooks; along with 7 wonderful great-grandchildren, Kendall and Boston Hanlon, Dawson and Tyler Hitt and Lacey, Landon, and Olivia Swaynie.

Jack is also survived by one daughter, Jackie (Joe) Meranda; 5 additional grandchildren, and 12 more great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Services were to be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, OH on Monday, January 31, 2022. Visitation was open to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m., Services began at 11:00 a.m., with a Military Honors graveside service following.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. www.ecnurre.com