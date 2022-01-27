Mary Frances Smith, 77

Mary Frances Smith, age 77 of Hillsboro, Ohio died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Eastgatespring of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a retired floor associate for Walmart; a proud breast cancer survivor; a University of Kentucky basketball fan; enjoyed tabletop/board puzzles and collected cow figurines and anything cow themed. Mary was born May 17, 1944 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Howard and Mattie (Davenport) Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-five years – Henry Smith in 1992, whom she married on November 18, 1967 and two daughters – Linda Carpenter and Martha Muchmore.

Mrs. Smith is survived by six daughters – Jessica Foley of Hillsboro, Ohio, Jennifer Smith of West Union, Ohio, Gayle King of Sardinia, Ohio, Juanita Nicholas of Winchester, Ohio, Amy Richards of Hamersville, Ohio and Shirley Smith of Cascilla, Mississippi; three brothers – James Porter of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Bobby Porter of Owensville, Ohio and Kenny Porter of Mt. Orab, Ohio; nineteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren and her Walmart Family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com