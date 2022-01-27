Brian Stephan, 45, of Sardinia, OH passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born June 10, 1976 in Georgetown, OH, son Richard and Linda Sue (Mason) Stephan. He was owner and operator of Stephan Heating and Cooling and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim.

In addition to his parents, Richard and Linda Sue Stephan of Sardinia, he is also survived by his brother, Eric Stephan and wife Sarah of Batavia; 5 nieces, Emma, Ivy, Ava, Angel and Paislee; girlfriend, Sarah Pottinger of Peebles; uncle and aunt, Dale and Monica Mason of Russellville; uncle, David Stephan of Georgetown; aunt and uncle, Norma and Wilfred Kelch of Georgetown and aunt, Carolyn Vance of Sardinia.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Pastor Laura Shreffler will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening, January 28, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Peace Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brown County Agape, 9313 Russellville-Arnheim Rd, Georgetown, OH 45121 or Brown County 4-H Committee, 325 W State St, Bldg B, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Please sign Brian’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.