Wanda Mae Varney, age 77 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Mercy Health – Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a home maker. Wanda was born April 10, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late John Cleveland and Zula Ann (Aker) Portwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Fred Varney; one granddaughter – Tiffany Varney; one brother – Johnny Portwood and one sister – Janet Gray.

Mrs. Varney is survived by her children – Fred Varney and wife Sandy of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Annette Pierce and husband Gary of Williamsburg, Ohio, Sherry Cobb and husband Mark of Georgia, Bruce Varney and wife Kelly of Amelia, Ohio, David Varney of Florence, Kentucky, Forrest Varney and wife Melanie and Matt Varney and wife Kristy all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one brother – James Portwood of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US Highway 68, Mt Orab, Ohio 45154. Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US Highway 68, Mt Orab, Ohio 45154.

