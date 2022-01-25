Charles David Wilson, age 80, of Mowrystown, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 9, 1941 in Highland County, Ohio, son of the late Floyd Elmer Wilson and Velma Ermaline (Shumaker) Wilson. On July 20, 1960 in Sardinia, he married Wilma Jean (DeHaas) Wilson, who passed away on March 14, 2019.

Charles was a member of the Northside Church of Christ in Hillsboro and was an avid model train enthusiast.

Surviving are his four daughters, Bobbi (Jack) Estle of Amelia, Linda (Jeff) Robinson of Mt. Orab, Sharon (Walter Gooldin) Eldridge of Mt. Sterling, and Karen (Steve) Knight of Sardinia, grandchildren, Amy Waugh, Jeff Estle, Elizabeth Tolliver, Scott Bender, Nikki Scott, Cody Robinson, Shawn Robinson, Chris Eldridge, Rachel Hite, Michael Knight, Charles “C.J.” Knight, and Brittany Knight, great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Makayla, Catelyn, Nevaeh, Kiera, Jacob, Avery, Kaylee, Paisley, Samara, Mia, Carter, Corben, Carson, Peyton, Sadie, Sophia, Elijah, Xander, Harper & Elara, two sisters, Phyllis Wilson and Sue Ellen Whisman, and a brother, Mike Wilson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his two daughters, Carol Sue Wilson and Patricia “Patty” Bender, grandson, Matt Wilson, brother, Roger Lee Wilson, and an infant sister.

Funeral Services were held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Guillermo Alvarez officiating. Interment followed in the Bell’s Run Cemetery, Mowrystown.

Friends were received at the funeral home on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Contributions may be made to the Northside Church of Christ, 25 Greenfield Pike, Hillsboro, OH 45133. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.