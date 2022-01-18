Rebecca Lee Baird, 85

Rebecca Lee Baird, age 85, of Georgetown Ohio passed away on January 3, 2022 at Anderson Mercy Hospital.

Rebecca was born on March 19, 1936 to Blanchard and Geneva Hughes Baird in Maysville, Ky. After Rebecca graduated from Byrd Township School in Decatur, Ohio in 1954 she went on to study Clerical at Portsmouth Business School in Maysville, Ky.

After graduating from business school in 1960, she started her first job in Medical Records at Denham Medical Clinic in Maysville Ky. This is where Rebecca would reside for the next several years. Having never married nor having children, Rebecca loved spending time with her sister Rosemary and her many nieces and nephews.

After 38 years of service Rebecca retired in 1998 and returned to the family home to reside with her beloved mother Geneva.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents Blanchard and Geneva Hughes Baird, her brother Kenneth Baird and her nephew Matthew Spires.

She is survived by her sister – Rosemary Spires (Enrique) of Williamsburg, Ohio; nephew – Charles Spires (April) of Georgetown, Ohio, nieces – Rachel Spires (Brandon Grant) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Angela Baird Eglian (Terry) of Decatur, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, who will all miss her greatly.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio, followed by a memorial service. Private inurnment will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

