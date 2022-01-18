Karen S Miller (Wills), age 73 of Sardinia, Ohio, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Eagle Creek Nursing Center. She was born on August 11, 1948, in Georgetown, OH, the son of late Russell and Joan Miller. Karen spent her years enjoying music through playing her instruments- flute, clarinet, and piano.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Roxanne Barnett, good friend Anthony Faugno, and nieces Jody Wreck and Julie Jenkins.

Karen is survived by 1 son, Casey Wills and wife Courtney Wills of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, 2 grandchildren, Caitlyn and Cayden.

Visitation will be held Friday January 21, 2021, from noon to 1pm at Beam Funeral home 123 Winchester St, Sardinia OH 45171, funeral and burial services to follow.