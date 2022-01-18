Elizabeth “Liz” Shockey, age 86 of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker, a member of the White Oak Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio, had a master’s degree in Biblical Counseling, enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting and sewing. Liz was a child of God and loved to spread the word of the Lord. As a foster parent, she made sure every child knew what it was like to be loved. She was a true Proverbs 31 Woman. Liz was born March 27, 1935 at home in Perry County, Kentucky, one of eleven children of the late Cecil and Dealie (Baker) Burns. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Mitchell B. Shockey in 2010, one daughter – Elizabeth Ann Shockey, one granddaughter – Rebecca Rae Warren; three brothers – Winston, Winford and Jerald Burns and one sister – Ethel Shockey.

Mrs. Shockey is survived by two children – Terry Warren and husband Dave of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Keith Shockey and wife Beverly of Berea, Kentucky; foster son – Gary Berry and wife Angela of Thomasville, North Carolina; four grandchildren – Angela Cabal of Louisville, Kentucky, Dawna Rae Warren of Boulder, Colorado, Devin Shockey and wife Laura and Jared Shockey both of Berea, Kentucky; six great grandchildren – Judah, Nolan, Elsie and Lola Cabal and Amelia and Wyatt Shockey; six brothers and sisters – Mabel Sarver, Oma Shepherd, Annis Wilson, Cecil Burns, Noah Burns and Clarence Burns and sixteen nieces and nephews – Vicky, Austin, Robert, Donna, Michael, Mark, Laronda, Dwayne, Wayne, Scott, Lucinda, Jeremy, Chance, Vincent, Dale and Johnna.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. There will be no visitation.