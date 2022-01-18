Eleanor Marie Sparks, age 88 of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Locust Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Mt.Orab, Ohio. She was a retired inspector for KDI and a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Bethel, Ohio. Eleanor was born March 4, 1933 in Bethel, Ohio the daughter of the late William Dale and Mary Jane (Woodmansee) Shinkle. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Shawn Sparks, one grandson – Justin Sparks and two sisters – Lucille Baird and Eileen Elble.

Ms. Sparks is survived by three daughters – Karen Strasinger and husband David of Bethel, Ohio, Sheila Burton and husband Gary of Bethel, Ohio and Sherry Hall and husband Jeff of Mt.Orab, Ohio; eleven grandchildren and twenty- three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Joe Stunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bethel Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com