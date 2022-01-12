Sardinia Council reorganizes

The Sardinia Council held their reorganization meeting on January 10, 2022. Joining the council and taking their initial oath of office were Angela Lyons, Anna Turner, Peggy Vance and Jim Schroeder. The four new councilpersons join Mayor Tina Townes and councilmen Dusty Puckett and Bill North to make up the 2022 body.

Karen Miller continues to serve as the Village’s Administrator as does Tom Mays as the Village Solicitor. Meetings will be held on the Second Monday of the Month at 7 pm at the Village Hall, 151 Maple Avenue.