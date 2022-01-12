River City Taxi ready to service southern Brown County

River City Taxi even has a four-wheel-drive vehicle available if the weather is bad. Photo courtesy of Greg Haitz.

By Greg Haitz

These days, calling for a taxi might seem to be something that you only see in a big city. No longer.

Ripley has a new taxi service that is available to service southern Brown County, River City Taxi, owned and operated by Mike Young of Maysville.

Young’s company is insured, fully inspected, and with low prices at one dollar per mile. Young said he “services the rider at their locations.”

Young said, “There are a lot of people in this area that need a ride, the elderly, those that can’t drive, people needing to go to their doctor’s appointments, and kids picked up after school. The list goes on and on. I’ll pick people up at their home and take them to an airport which a lot of Uber and Lyft drivers will not do. I have a 24-hour service to Aberdeen, Ripley, and West Union in Ohio, and Maysville and Augusta in Kentucky.”

He also has a four-wheel-drive vehicle available if the weather is bad.

Young is not new to this business, he had taxi services in Rapid City and Sturgis, South Dakota.

“I sold those businesses and moved to Kentucky because I had a friend from Kentucky, and I wanted a river view,” he said. “I love the river views around here, it is like living at a resort. I have bought and sold a few pieces of property in the area, and I just love it here”

The number for River City Taxi Service is (605)-545-1111.