12 indicted in Brown County Court of Common Pleas

Charles Breeze

Twelve individuals were recently indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Among those individuals was Charles Ray Breeze, 63, of Georgetown. Breeze was indicted on six counts of rape, all first degree felonies, and two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies, involving a victim who was less than 13 years of age.

Charles Breeze and his wife, Margaret Breeze, were already facing multiple charges, including two counts each of Kidnapping, two counts of Endangering Children and one count of Felonious Assault for the alleged abuse of an 11 year old girl in their care, including starvation after being indicted in 2019.

Charles and Margaret Breeze both entered a plea of guilty in October on counts of endangering children (second degree felony), felonious assault (second degree felony), abduction (third degree felony), and tampering with evidence (third degree felony).

They are both scheduled for sentencing in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 3

Charles Breeze was indicted on the rape and sexual battery charges on Dec. 15, 2021 after the alleged victim came forward, who said to be only 11-years-old when the sexual abuse began.

According to the indictment, the offenses occurred from a period starting on or about Dec. 19, 2003 with the latest offense occurring on or about Dec. 31, 2013.

The victim’s date of birth on the indictment is listed as Dec. 19, 1992.

“A victim did come forward, though we learned of recorded phone conversations where this was discussed. This was a long-term course of conduct,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zachary A. Corbin, as he explained the recent rape and sexual battery charges against Breeze. “Now he is looking at these charges, which if convicted could carry life sentences.”

Another individual indicted on Dec. 15 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas was Candice Adamson, 40, of Aberdeen, on eight counts of aggravated arson. Seven of the counts of aggravated arson being first degree felonies and the other count being a second degree felony. According to the indictment, it was on or about Dec. 1 when Adamson allegedly “by means of fire or explosion” caused damage to Millston Apartments resulting in a second degree felony charge of arson for damaging an occupied structure. Adamson’s seven first-degree felony counts of arson are for allegedly creating substantial risk of serious physical harm to Bill Blair, Julia Bigelow, Samantha Rutherford, Teresa Coburn, Ralph Fithen, Brenda Bigelow, and Tanner Cornell.

Also indicted on Dec. 15 was Heather Dawn Dunaway, 44, of Aberdeen. Dunaway was indicted on two counts of harassment with a bodily substance (fifth degree felonies) and one count of resisting arrest (second degree misdemeanor). According to the indictment filed, it was on or about November 19, 2021 when Dunaway allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, law enforcement officers Darren Dickens and Greg Wiliams to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces, or another bodily substance by throwing or expelling the substance.

Joshua R. Oetzel, 39, of Bethel, was indicted on one count of designing a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance (second degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, third degree felony), one count aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony), one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony), and one count of possession of drugs (Buprenorphine, fifth degree felony).

Mason Edward Stearns, 29, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), trafficking in heroin, third degree felony), possession of heroin, third degree felony), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (third degree felony), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (third degree felony), and once count of permitting drug abuse (fifth degree felony).

Timothy J. Roberts, 35, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility (third degree felony) and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

Troy L. Abercrombie, 56, of Maysville, KY, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs as a repeat OVI offender (fourth degree felonies).

Serina Lyle, 25, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).

Rebecca Craig, 42, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of grand theft (fourth degree felony), one count of forgery (fifth degree felony), and one count of improper use of a certificate or title (unclassified felony).

Blake Mason Shannon, 24, of Russellville, was indicted on one count of assault (fourth degree felony) for allegedly causing or attempting to cause harm to Chief Timothy Brookbank on or about June 17, 2021. He also also indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony)and breaking and entering (Souder Towing and Recovery, fifth degree felony).

Michael A. Weatherspoon, 41, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of theft (fifth degree felonies) and two counts of theft from a person in a protected class (fourth degree felonies).

Travis Reisinger, 26, of Manchester, was indicted on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine (third and fourth degree felonies) and one count of possession of methamphetamine (fifth degree felony).