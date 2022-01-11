Charles Leslie Davis, 74, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. Les, as he was known to most, was born in Manchester, Ohio, on December 10, 1947.

He was the son of the late Thelma Thompson Davis. Les served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era from 1967 – 1969. Les was a passionate gardener who loved to share his harvest with family and friends. He took great pride in his yard and beautiful flowers. He loved to cook and could prepare a gourmet meal in minutes. He excelled in the craft of woodworking and furniture re-finishing

He was employed at PCP Champion in Ripley, Ohio, for 35 years. He was one of 2 original owners of S & D Enterprises in Manchester, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife Cheryal (Sauer) Davis, two sons, Troy Davis of West, Union, Ohio, and Brent (Lyndsey) Davis of Winchester, Ohio, two grandsons, Derrick Davis, Trey Davis, and one great-grandson, Darius Davis, all of West Union, Ohio and numerous cousins.

Along with his family and friends, he will be missed by his two lapdogs, Sparky and Stretch, with whom he shared all of his meals and snacks.

At his request, there will be no services.

If you wish to make donations, please pick one of the below organizations to donate in his name.

Make A Wish Foundation, The American Heart Association, or The Ronald McDonald House.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

