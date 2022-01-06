Atlas Donald Kaesheimer, infant son of Tanner Austin Kaesheimer and Tierra Marie Sroufe, was born September 27, 2021 at UC Hospital and passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at home in West Union.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind a family that loved and cherished him dearly, brother, Wyatt Dyer; sister, Scarlett Kaesheimer; paternal grandparents, Anne and Larry Kiskaden; maternal grandparents, Carol (Steve Gabb) Scheadler, Whitney and Beth Sroufe; aunts and uncles, Morgan and Blake Anderson, Paetyn Kaesheimer, Alexis (John Echardt) Fields; cousins, Chole Nicodemus, Leo Kaesheimer, Saylor and Tate Anderson.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5:30 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Cremation will take place after the service.

