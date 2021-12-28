John D. Ellis, 81, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home in the care of his family, friends and Hospice. He was retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio, the Masonic Lodge 352 in Jamestown, Ohio and the Masonic Lodge in Dayton, Ohio. Mr. Ellis was born April 1, 1940 in Ash Ridge, Ohio the son of the late Gerald and Ruth Ellis. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and their husbands – Velma Woods (Lowell), Verda Hollingsworth (Don) and Marlene Puckett (Floyd).

Mr. Ellis is survived by his loving wife of sixty years – Bette Ellis; two sons – John David Ellis, Jeffrey Dale Ellis; one granddaughter – Emily Ellis; one loving dog – B.J.; three sisters – Eileen Stewart (Clifford), Gladys Martin (Glen) and Shirley Slack (Johnny); a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. Thursday, also at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com