William (Bill) Gene List, 88, of Ripley Ohio, entered heaven’s gate on December 11, 2021.

Bill was born in Ripley, Ohio on August 26, 1933, to Welda and Gladys (Snyder) List. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Welda List, JR., a sister Ada Catherine (List) Daulton and a son-in-law Terrence Myers.

Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Katherine (Lewis) List, and his five children, John and Gwen (Caudill) List of Aberdeen, Ohio; Kimberly (List) Myers of Ripley, Ohio; Brenda (List) and Paul Polendey of Toledo, Oregon; David and Elizabeth List (Germann) of Ripley, Ohio; and Sharon (List) and Bill Jett of Augusta, Kentucky, and nephew Mickey and wife Mary Ann (Adams) List of Georgetown, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, and his loyal companion Snoopy.

He had a successful career as a truck driver retiring from Emerson Electric in 1999. While employed with Emerson Electric, Bill achieved driving two million miles accident free.

Bill was known as a hardworking farmer, family man, and a great neighbor to all on Eagle Creek, where he lived his entire life and carried on the family tradition of farming.

Bill List was a special person. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, truck driver and he also carried the title “farmer” well. From the classroom of his farm, he passed on to his family Godly lessons in life. His harvest goes on and on.

A private family service will be at Heights Chapel.

The Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ripley Church of Christ – 105 North Third Street – where Bill was a life-long member.

