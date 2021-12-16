Mary Laura Cowdrey of Mount Orab, Ohio, passed away December 12, 2021, in Maysville, Kentucky, at the age of 82. She was born January 14, 1939, in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of Vernon and Evelyn McCloud Busch. She married Richard Cowdrey on December 24, 1958, in Mowrystown, Ohio, and was a bookkeeper. Mary lived in Mount Orab, Ohio, since moving from Arkansas, in 2020. She enjoyed reading and nature.

Mary is survived by her three daughters, Christina Turnbough of Conway, AR, Delores (Lee) McRoberts of Mount Orab, OH, and Terrie (Larry) Clouse of Monument, CO; brother, Harold (Pat) Busch of Sardinia, OH; sister, Betty Holliday of Mount Orab, OH; brothers, Paul Busch of Goshen, OH and William Busch; eight grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and special cousin Becky Beltz Rutz.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Robert Busch.

Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, December 17, 2021, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Ray Lake officiating. Entombment will be in the Kirby’s Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Lee McRoberts, Chris Davis, Nathan Turnbough, Travis McRoberts, and Landon McRoberts as pallbearers. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services – Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.