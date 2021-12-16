Kevin Ray Horn I, age 64 of Higginsport, Ohio died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kevin devoted his life as a servant of the Lord, his family and his church. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Higginsport, Ohio. Kevin was a 1976 graduate of Ripley Union Lewis High School and was a C&C machine operator for Trinity Freight Company. He was born December 17, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Mike and Freddie (Watson) Horn. He was also preceded in death by two brothers – James Hughes and Tom Horn and one sister – Denise (Hughes) Prather.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years – Rose (Bessey) Horn, whom he married August 6, 1977; three children – Daniele Horn of Ripley, Ohio, Renee Horn and fiancé Warren of Bentonville, Ohio and Kevin Horn II and wife Shelby of Peebles, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Tyler, Abigail, Isaac, Henry, Aden, Carson, Raylynn and Kylo; special in-laws – Larry and Becky Berry of Amelia, Ohio and Walt and Rhonda Blevins of Nicholasville, Kentucky; brother-in-law – Calvin Prather of Ripley, Ohio; uncle – Tim Watson of Mt. Orab, Ohio; cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Wilburn will officiate. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Higginsport, Ohio 45131 or to the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District Scholarship Fund, 1317 S. Second Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

