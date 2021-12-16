Brian Joseph Holden, age 50 of Hillsboro, Ohio died Monday, December 13, 2021 at his residence. He worked for Holden Concrete and Construction, was a member of the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio, the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight, Fr. Sword Council 2423 and the Alpha Zeta Farmhouse at the Ohio State University and attended Hocking Tech for Forestry and Natural Resources . Brian was born June 29, 1971 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Paul Holden of Fayetteville, Ohio and the late Donna (Watkins) Holden.

In addition to his father, Mr. Holden is survived by his fiancé – Peggy Richmond of Hillsboro, Ohio; two brothers – Paul Holden, Jr and wife Lindsey of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Greg Holden and wife Michelle of Fayetteville, Ohio; two nephews – Connor and Jordan Holden and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 17, 2021 at the St. Angela Merici Parish, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

Facial coverings or mask are recommended by the family, but not required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

