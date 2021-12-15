People line the streets of Georgetown for annual Christmas Parade

Ronnie and Wanda Griffith were the grand marshals for this year’s Georgetown Christmas Parade. Photo by Wade Linville

Georgetown held its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

Santa throws candy to local children during the Georgetown Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

The Georgetown Christmas Parade was held Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville

The Grinch cruises in this year’s Georgetown Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville