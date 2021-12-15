People line the streets of Georgetown for annual Christmas Parade

Ronnie and Wanda Griffith were the grand marshals for this year’s Georgetown Christmas Parade. Photo by Wade Linville
Georgetown held its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville
Santa throws candy to local children during the Georgetown Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville
The Georgetown Christmas Parade was held Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville
The Georgetown Christmas Parade was held Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville
The Grinch cruises in this year’s Georgetown Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. Photo by Wade Linville
The Village of Georgetown kicked off its holiday celebration with its annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Dec. 4.
The grand marshals for this year’s Christmas Parade put on by the Georgetown Fire Department were Ronnie and Wanda Griffith. Ronnie has been on the Georgetown Fire Department for 52 years and Wanda served for 33 years.