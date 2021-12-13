Cindy Brown of Lake Waynoka, Ohio left this life on December 3, 2021. She was born June 25, 1956 to the late Charles and Charlotte (nee Mitchell) Barnes in Georgetown, Ohio.

Cindy is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years Steve Brown; her loving children Mike (Alesha) Brown of Sardinia, Ohio, Michelle (Tim) Watson of Amelia, Ohio, Amber (Doug) Caraway of Sardinia, Ohio, and Matt (Krystal) Brown of Sardinia, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Megan, Emma, Kaitlyn, Michael, Jayden, Ryleigh, Landen, Trent, Melody, Shane, Brennan, Cody, Peyton, and Skylar; her cherished great grandchildren Odessa Jay, and Paislee; her caring siblings Rick (Debbie) Barnes of Florida, Margie (Tony) Honc of Texas, Jim Barnes of Texas, Sue (Butch) Collins of Anderson, Ohio, Mary (David) Hurst of Hamersville, Ohio; and Steve (Sherry) Barnes of Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Cindy was preceded in death by two siblings Doug Barnes and Melissa Barnes.

Cindy was a member of the Bethel Shiloh Church of God, and a graduate of the Ripley High School class of 1976.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Bethel Shiloh Church of God located at 2771 Oakland Locust Ridge Road, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm and run until the time of Service. Sister Linda Neal officiating.

The family does ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Church.