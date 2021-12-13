Barbara Hulbirt Van Antwerp, 74

Barbara Hulbirt Van Antwerp, born Feb. 17th, 1947 to the late Ruth Hiles Hulbirt and Ceilan Hulbirt left this earth on December 9th, 2021 at home due to uterine cancer.

She was 74 years old.

Barbara (Barbie, Bambi) had many talents including private pilot, farmer and health care professional. And she had a lifelong love of wildlife and nature. Her favorite season was spring. Searching for and identifying wildflowers and hunting morel mushrooms brought her much happiness. She taught her children and grandchildren their responsibility to care for nature and their communities.

She and her husband, Dan, volunteered and were active members of their community. They were especially proud of working together to provide and maintain beautiful flower baskets throughout their chosen hometown of Georgetown, Ohio. They spent countless hours watering the flowers and creating watering devices to do the job.

Barbara also volunteered in Georgetown schools and wrote grants to support the Georgetown Arts Council. Amongst other things, this provided for the music on the square in the summertime. This exemplified her love of live music and sharing it with the community. She also, more recently, enjoyed being a volunteer trail guide at Six Mile Slough in Ft. Myers, Florida. The Roseate Spoonbill and the Yellow Rat snake were her favorite animals to spot at the slough.

Her spirit and energy were a magnetic attraction for her loved ones and many friends. We will all cherish our memories of Bambi. Barbara leaves behind her husband Daniel Van Antwerp, daughters and sons in law Amy and Michael Srodes, and Alice and Nick Rericha. Grandchildren Dylan, Emma, Cary and Genevie.

Graveside Services Sunday, December 12 at 3:00pm at Heritage Acres Memorial Sanctuary, 796 Locust Corner Rd., Pierce Twsp., OH 45245. Please do support your local florist as Bambi was a lover of flowers and staunch supporter of small businesses. You may also donate to Mary P. Shelton Friends of the Library, 200 W. Grant Ave., Georgetown, OH 45212. And the Brown County Health and Wellness Foundation P.O. Box 601, Georgetown, OH 45212.