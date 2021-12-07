Gary D. Mullen, Sr. age 61 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a carpenter and an all-around “Handy Man”. He was a faithful sponsor for AA, volunteered at the Talbert House and the Toys for Tots program and was the loving caregiver for his mother and stepfather. Gary was born March 14, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Larry Mullen and Carolyn (Resibois) Kortier. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather – Ronald Kortier, one sister – Debbie Porter, one brother – Glen Mullen and his longtime girlfriend – Karen Beckler.

Mr. Mullen is survived by two children – Erin Mullen of Williamsburg, Ohio and Gary Mullen, Jr. and wife Teresa of Marana, Arizona; numerous grandchildren; one brother – Greg Mullen and wife Jackie of Sierra Vista, Arizona; one brother-in-law – Kenneth Porter of Mt.Orab, Ohio and lifelong friend – Darrin Gast of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Following cremation, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, Virginia 22172 or online at www.toysfortots.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com