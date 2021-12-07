Dallas D. Hurt, 70, of Russellville, OH, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 24, 1951 in Somerset, KY to the late Delphyn and Mary (Burnett) Hurt. He was an investment banker, a member and elder of the Russellville Presbyterian Church, a member of the Russellville F & AM Lodge #166.

He was also the Brown County Auditor for 8 years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by son, Nathan Hurt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sandy Hurt of Russellville, children, Matthew Hurt and wife Abbey of Winchester, Hannah Slodki of Bagdad, KY; brother, Dwight Hurt of Aberdeen; sisters, Patricia Reynolds and husband Jim of Richland, VA, Barbara McKee and husband Rick of Bowling Green, Ky; 5 grandchildren, Simon Slodki, William Slodki, Sarah Slodki, Zoie Hurt and Zachary Hurt.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Presbyterian Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Kevin Jodrey will be officiating. There will be Masonic Services at 12:45 PM. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Russellville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 69, Russellville, OH 45168.

Please sign Dallas’ online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.