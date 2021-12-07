Carolyn Lee (Melvin) Koch, age 78, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on November 26, 2021, in the Anderson Hospital with her son Victor Louis Koch at her side. She was born on January 20, 1943, to Julia Ann (Goslin) and Harold Dewitt Melvin on their farm near Feesburg, Ohio, and was the youngest of five siblings. She attended grade school in Georgetown, Ohio, and graduated in 1961 from John H. Patterson Cooperative High School in Dayton, Ohio. In 1978, she received a MSW at The University of Illinois and pursued a career in social work. Carolyn lived at the peaceful Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois, for the last two-and-a-half years of her life. Her death was associated with complications of oxygen therapy.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Julia and Harold Melvin, brother Harold Louis Melvin, and sister Mary Pauline Melvn; Victor Louis Koch and John David Koch’s father, David Koch; and a longtime friend Larry Jones. She is survived by her son Victor Louis Koch of Collinsville, Illinois and stepson John David (Jean) Koch of Carbondale, Illinois; sister Esther Ann Melvin of Silver City, New Mexico and brother George Patrick Melvin of Sprucewood, Colorado; grandchildren Dr. Jeremy (Marta Grabowski) Koch, and Dr. Brittany (Matthew) Blaise; and great grandchild, Elliott Edward Blaise; nephew Harold Lee (Teresa Hester) Melvin, grandniece Alexa Melvin, and grandnephew Cole Melvin.

Carolyn had many loving friends in Ohio, and Carbondale, Edwardsville, and Anna, Illinois.

She became an avid duplicate bridge player traveling across the country for tournaments and a cruise in Alaska. Condolences may be sent to Victor Koch at 123 Kenwood Lane, Collinsville, IL 62234.