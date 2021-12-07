Carolyn Kortier, age 79 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was retired from Milacron, a member of the St. Michael Parish in Mt. Orab, Ohio, the Brown County Peace Officers Association Toys for Tots Program and the former owner of the Community Lanes Bowling Alley and the Two Wheel Toys Shop both in Georgetown, Ohio. Carolyn enjoyed classic cars, motorcycles, spending time with her “car buddies” at car shows, traveling, camping and being around her family. She was born September 15, 1942 in Mt.Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Russell and Lola Mae (Heslar) Resibois. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands – Larry Collier in 2005 and Ronald Kortier in 2020, one daughter – Debbie Porter, two sons – Glen and Gary Mullen, two sisters – Dorothy Conn and Virginia Hawk-Back.

Mrs. Kortier is survived by one son – Greg Mullen and wife Jackie of Sierra Vista, Arizona; one son-in-law – Kenneth Porter of Mt.Orab, Ohio; grandchildren – Brian Porter and wife Emily, Heather Porter, Zachary Collier, Patricia Dean, Erin Mullen, Gary Mullen, Jr. and wife Teresa as well as several other grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the St. Michael Parish, 220 South High Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that masses be said in Carolyn’s name at the St. Michael Catholic Church, c/o St. Angela Merici Parish, P.O. Box 279, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118 or your home parish. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael Catholic Church, c/o St. Angela Merici Parish, P.O. Box 279, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com