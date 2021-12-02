Terry Lynn Phillips, age 57 of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the owner of Big Boys Toys in Aberdeen. Mr. Phillips was born August 6, 1964 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Howard Taft and Georgia Juanita (Applegate) Phillips. He was also preceded in death by a son – Terry Lynn Phillips, Jr.; his mother-in-law – Jane Shelton; five brothers – Howard Phillips, Jr., Ollie Russell Phillips, Thomas Allen Phillips, Stanley Paul Phillips and Gary Gene Phillips.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his loving wife of thirty-six years – Connie Phillips; two sons – Mason Phillips (Vanessa) of Manchester, Ohio and Ethan Phillips (Sydney) of Aberdeen, Ohio; two grandsons – Zane Phillips and Camden Phillips; his father-in-law – Kenny E. Shelton of Aberdeen, Ohio; one sister – Norma Thomas (Charles) of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; two brothers – Denver Phillips (Donna) of Bentonville, Ohio and Gerald Phillips (Brenda) of Nelsonville, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Connie, Dorothy and Jackie; as well as many friends and loyal customers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 2 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com