Gary Gauche of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the age of 70. He was born to the late Ralph E. and Elizabeth M. (nee Enzweiler) Gauche on February 25, 1951 in Fayetteville, Ohio.

Gary is survived by his caring siblings Gene (Sue) Gauche of South Bend, Indiana, and Judy (Rick) Iles of Fayetteville, Ohio; and his adored nieces and nephews Anthony Gauche of Columbus, Ohio, Jeremy (Danielle) Gauche of Columbus, Ohio, Rachel (Josh) Carver of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Bobby (Vanessa) Gauche of Sarajevo, Sarah Gauche of Pensacola, Florida, Andrew (Ksenia) Gauche of Columbus, Ohio, Ricky (Billie Jo) Iles of Fayetteville, Ohio, Casey (Lindsay) Iles of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Ashley (Eric) Cronin of Fayetteville, Ohio; and his trusted Companion Cujo.

In addition to his parents Gary was preceded in death by two brothers Arthur and Jim Gauche.

Gary was the manager of Possum Hollow Farm.

Visitation being held on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. A Graveside Service will be held the following day at Gary’s Farm at 11:00 am.