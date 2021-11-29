Lois Ann Babey, 75

Lois Ann Babey, age 75 of Sardinia, Ohio died Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a retired secretary and an avid supporter of the Brown County Animal Shelter. Lois was born February 2, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Lloyd Alton and Irene Ester (Price) Burnett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Christopher E. Babey and one brother – Keith Thomas.

Mrs. Babey is survived by her husband of 54 years, Edward J. Babey whom she married August 19, 1967; one son – Michael C. Babey and wife Bridget of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother – Harry Thomas and wife Roseanne of Indiana; one brother-in-law – James Babey and wife Estelle of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Peggy Kurz and husband Peter of Cincinnati, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

