Gene P. Snider, 85

Gene P. Snider of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on November 24, 2021 in Georgetown, Ohio at the age of 85. He was born April 15, 1936 to the late William Peter and Clara (nee Fry) Snider in Williamsburg, Ohio.

Gene is survived by his loving daughter Talana (Keith) Wical of Wilmington, Ohio; two grandsons Matthew Stone of Florida, and William Stone of Columbus, Ohio; his caring sister Frances Heffner of Mt. Caramel, Ohio.

In addition to his parents Gene was preceded in death by his brothers Donald and Gerald Snider, and his beloved wife of 66 years Fannie Snider.

Gene was a member of the New Harmony Masonic Logde F & AM 435 in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Vernon Green officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.