Charles Foreman, 86

Charles Foreman, age 86, of Batavia, Ohio passed away on November 6, 2021.!! Charlie, as everyone called him, was born in Mount Orab, Ohio to Herbert and Florence Foreman on June 20, 1935. He attended school in Mount Orab and graduated from Mount Orab High School in 1953. He married Betty Day on March 4, 1955 in the chapel of the Williamsburg Methodist Church. He worked as a barber for approximately 13 years in Mount Washington.

He then was employed at NuTone in shipping for 23 years, retiring in 1997. He was involved in DeMolay, the Masons, and the Boy Scouts of America for many years. Singing was a hobby of his throughout his lifetime.

After his retirement, Charlie also enjoyed fishing, traveling, and getting together with friends while living in Englewood, Florida and North Port, Florida for 16 years. His humor and quick wit will be a legacy that many other family members have acquired.!! He is survived by his wife of 66 years—Betty Foreman; his children—Kent (Betsy) Foreman, Faith (Clyde) Lloyd, and Brian (Lynette) Foreman; his grandchildren—Joshua (Heidi) Schultz, Graham Foreman (Grescia Davila), Megan Foreman, Ashley Foreman, Alex Foreman; his five great-grandchildren—Autumn Schultz, Alexander Coyle, Joshua Coyle, Isaac Coyle, and Easton Foreman; great-nephews and great-nieces and their families; and many friends and neighbors.!! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 330 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

A Celebration of Life, that is open to the public, will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Dare Stevens officiating. There will be a time during the service for “short and sweet” memories of Charlie to be shared with all. Immediately following, a graveside ceremony will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery.!! Condolences can be sent to the family at obituaries.neptunesociety.com !!