Mitchell Delbert Irvin, age 86 of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, November 22, 2021 at his residence. He was the owner and operator of Mitch’s Sign Company, a farmer and a member of the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church near Hamersville, Ohio where he was part of the hospitality ministry as an usher and greeter. Mitch had many other extensive ministry opportunities that were dear to his heart that included visiting shut-ins, hospital calls, nursing home visits and participating in the Kairos Prison Ministry. He was a true outdoorsman, loved working on his farm, deer hunting and in the latter years he and his lovely wife, Nancy became snowbirds living in Florida for 6 months of the year. But most importantly, he was a fisher of men to further God’s Kingdom. Mitch was born November 27, 1934 in Garrard, Kentucky the son of the late Eli Jackson Irvin and Rosa (Cheeks) Joseph. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 60 years, Nadine (Eldridge) Irvin in 2015, one son-in-law – Timothy Kidd and seven brothers and sisters – Robert Irvin, Mary Saylor, Gertrude James, Allen Eugene Irvin, Martha Ledford, Clarence William Irvin and Rosetta Irvin.

Mr. Irvin is survived by his wife – Nancy (Peoples) Irvin whom he married May 30, 2018; two daughters – Debra Brumley and husband Garrie of Hernando, Florida and Sandra of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; six grandchildren – Troy Cross and wife Rena of Medina, Ohio, Brett Cross of Hernando, Florida, Tyler Kidd and wife Kari of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Sarah Kidd Viatrov and husband Sasha of Rogers, Arkansas, Kaitlyn Farrell and husband Jake of Anderson, Ohio and Thomas Kidd of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; twelve great grandchildren – Brianna, Kinley and Tucker Kidd, Julianna, Selah and Beckham Farrell, Anna Cross and Melody, Kaylee, Zoey and Hunter Cross and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held a 3:00 P.M. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Double Springs Cemetery in Waynesburg, Kentucky on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is Serving the family.

