Clarence H. Birchfield, 84, of Sardinia passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

He was born in Letcher County, Kentucky on September 9, 1937, the son of the late Arlie and Ethel (Back) Birchfield.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers,James (Jr.), Frank, and Harold Birchfield and sisters, Justine Birchfield and Anna Hanselman.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Bloom Birchfield; and daughters Pam (Randy) Clark of Winchester and Cindy Dunn of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Beth (Dennis) Savage of Delta, Josh (Kristen) Souder of West Union, Andrew (Liz) Dunn of Georgetown, Ashley Dunn of Georgetown, and Erica (Kyle) Volkman of Delta; 12 Great-Grandchildren: Cory, Abby, & Tyler Savage, Dawson, Rylan, & Kamree Souder, Evelyn & Waide Dunn, Kolby, Easton, Ellie and KaisleyVolkman; a brother: Arlis (Rita) Birchfield, and sisters: Irene Stasiak, Maxine Wolfe and Juanita (Jock) Kendall

Clarence was a lifelong truck driver, a member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union, a former Sardinia Councilman, and a member of the Teamsters Union.

There will be no formal services (per the family’s request). Cards can be sent to the family at PO Box 305, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.

Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown is serving the family.

