Chad Leon Fender, age 48, of Hillsboro, formerly of the Buford Community, passed away late Sunday night, November 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 6, 1973 in Wilmington, Ohio, son of the late Melvin Lewis Fender and Mary Lou (Ruckel) Fender.

Surviving are his three brothers, Chris Fender of Buford, Jon (Cheryl) Fender of Miamisburg, and Deon (Alice) Fender of Hillsboro, sister, Sona (Chris) Mathews of Hillsboro, several nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and a great-niece.

Chad was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary Lou Fender, nephew, Christopher Mathews.

Graveside Services will be held at Buford Cemetery, Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Troy Roush officiating.

Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N Oakland Ave, Washington Court House, OH 43160. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.