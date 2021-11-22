Lee Taylor, 86 of Russellville, OH passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born March 8, 1935 in Goddard, KY the son of the late Donal and Carolyn (Caywood) Taylor. He was a farmer and a member of the West Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Taylor and sister, Marie Nelson.

Lee is survived by his son, Bill Taylor of Russellville; daughter, Ginny Coleman and husband Ken of Georgetown; sister, Ann Garret and husband Wayne of Winchester; 4 grandchildren, Ashley Roy and husband Tim, Zach, Rachel and Tosha and 2 great grandchildren, Madison and Trevor.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Fork Baptist Church, 10127 West Fork Rd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

