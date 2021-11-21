Shirley A. Ferris of Fayetteville, Ohio departed this world for a better one on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born on March 28, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Grant Pace and Thelma Willis.

Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years James Ferris; her loving children Sheri (Greg) Garrett of Fayetteville, Ohio, Hollie (Randy) Cook of Lynchburg, Ohio, and James “Jimmy” (Jenny) Ferris of Cincinnati, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Misty (Jason) Glasgow of Loveland, Ohio, Christi (Wes) Ward of Winchester, Ohio, Greggory (Meagan) Garrett of Fayetteville, Ohio, Corey Cook of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Bethany (Daniel) Arellano of Hesperia, California, Jennifer Ferris of Hesperia, California, and Stephanie Ferris of Butler County, Ohio; her 21 cherished great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her step father Howard Willis, and sister Emily Zoll.

Shirley was a devout Christian, who loved God, her family, and the farm. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also an award winning realtor for many years in Ohio and California. She also started a lawn care company in California. Shirley opened a Post Office / gift shop / pottery store / garden fountain store in California. Shirley also received her Associates Degree in her 60’s.

A Graveside Service was held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Vera Curz – Holy Ghost Parish Cemetery in Vera Curz, Ohio.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.