‘We’ll be back’

Western Brown’s Logan Campbell makes a leaping reception for the Broncos’ final touchdown of the game. Photo/Garth Shanklin Western Brown’s Matthew Frye hauls in a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Photo/Garth Shanklin Western Brown’s Drew Novak reaches the ball across the goal line for a second-half touchdown. Photo/Garth Shanklin

On a chilly night at Teays Valley, Western Brown and Granville set the scoreboard ablaze, racking up 116 total points.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, early mistakes put them in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. Western Brown’s historic season ended in the regional finals with a 57-49 loss to the Blue Aces.

“We struggled to start off the first quarter,” Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne said. “We had a couple turnovers early, that hurt us. Their running back is really good. We didn’t keep our outside free a couple times and didn’t tackle. At the end of the day, you’re going to face people that are really good in the regional finals.”

The Broncos forced a punt on Granville’s first possession. The ball bounced to the one, where Western Brown promptly interceptions on back-to-back drives. That put the Broncos in a 15-0 deficit.

“I think that’s the best defense we’ve faced all year,” Osborne said. “Give them credit.”

From there on out, it was a heavyweight battle as the teams traded blows.

Drew Novak got the Broncos on the board with a five-yard run. Granville answered with a seven-yard score.

Novak cut the lead to 22-14 with a one-yard pass to Dylan Novak. Granville got a touchdown of their own through the air, a 33-yard reception to jump ahead 29-14. They led by that score at halftime.

Western Brown came out firing in the third period with Novak finding Zachery Chisman for a six-yard score. Granville responded roughly 90 seconds later with a 51-ard touchdown pass.

Chisman and the Broncos marched down the field again, trimming the deficit to 36-28 with a two-yard run by the Bronco running back. Granville regained a 15-point advantage with a one-yard touchdown at the 1:34 mark of the third quarter.

They pushed the lead to 50-28 after a four-yard touchdown run following a Bronco turnover on downs.

Western Brown responded again, with Drew Novak scoring on a one-yard keeper, reaching the ball over the line for a touchdown. The Broncos then perfectly executed an onside kick and scored again, this time on a 23-yard pass from Drew Novak to Matthew Frye.

At that point, Western Brown trailed 50-42 with 2:54 left. Another onside kick was recovered by the Blue Aces, and they struck quickly for a 47-yard touchdown with 1:57 to play.

The Broncos didn’t go down quietly, scoring again on a 15-yard pass from Dylan Novak to Logan Campbell with 30 seconds to play.

“We played really well in the second half,” Osborne said.

Another onside kick recovery wasn’t in the cards, as the ball ricocheted off bodies and back toward the Granville end zone. Western Brown had a shot, but the Blue Aces recovered the loose football and kneeled out the clock.

Western Brown finished the season 11-3 overall, regional runners-up in their first appearance in the championship game. That experience has been an amazing one, according to Osborne.

“It’s been awesome,” Osborne said. “The kids have been great. I’m happy they welcomed me back two years ago. The senior class, they were 6-14 and the two years since they’re 16-6. We’ve flipped the script, built a foundation for what we want Western Brown football to be.”

The Broncos have 12 seniors on their roster this season.

“They’ve built our program,” Osborne said. “They didn’t get a full season last year because of COVID. This year, to have 14 weeks in for our seniors, it’s special. They’re a great group of kids. They’re going to be missed and they’re going to have a place in my heart forever.”

While the ending didn’t go the way they had hoped, Osborne and the Broncos were thankful for the support they received not just from the Mount Orab community, but from other schools in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference.

“There were a lot of SBAAC kids here,” Osborne said. “There was last week too. Bronco Nation has been awesome all year. We’ll be back. I truly believe that with everyone we have come back, we’re going to have some guys step up and we’ll be back here next year.”