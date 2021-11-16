James “Jim” McCarty, age 78, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, beloved husband of Mary McCarty (nee Parlier), loving father of Keith McCarty, Raymond (Kathy) McCarty, Jimmy Mingua and Roy Moore, cherished grandfather of Kaytlin, Kelcey and Adam. Services were held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11am. Visitation was from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Military Honors were held at the funeral home following the service.