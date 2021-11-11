Phillip L. Ball, 54, of Buford, OH passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born September 23, 1967 in Hartford City, IN to William (Cathy) Ball of Ash Ridge and Shirley Jane (Teeters) Fender of Hillsboro. He was a Master ASE certified auto mechanic at Holman Motors for 38 years. He loved fast cars and Harleys. He spoke his own language that all his friends and family loved and enjoyed. He was one of the best, true and loyal men. His family, his friends and his word meant everything to him. He was a treasured mentor and a wealth of advice and guidance for many over the years. Brother Phil will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his daughter, Felicia (Ryan) Fitzgerald; son, Phillip James Lytle Ball; brothers, Jerry Ball and Scott Ball; step-sister, Shannon Papania; grandchild, Lennox Leigh Fitzgerald and the mother of his children, Tina Ball.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Pastor John Baird will be officiating. He will take his last Harley ride to his house for burial. Bikes and Muscle cars are welcomed for a memorial rev and casual dress wear is preferred to be worn.

Please sign Phillip’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.