Evelyn “June” Mongold, 91 of Ripley, OH passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Hospital in Seaman. She was born June 8, 1930 in Georgetown, OH to the late Henry A. and Anna (Blank) Burbage. She retired from the Villa Georgetown where she was a cook. She attended the Russellville Church of Christ and loved gardening and working in her yard.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by sons-in-law, Will Wagoner and Carl Sweet, great grandson, Seth Blevins and brother, Ronnie Burbage.

She is survived by daughters, Shirley Wagoner of Russellville and Barbara Hughes and husband Bill of Mt. Orab; brother, Russell Burbage and wife Betty of Russellville; 5 grandchildren, Trish (Chris) Koehler, Scott (Stephanie) Wagoner, Shannon (Katrina) Wagoner, Steve (Becky) Sanders, Heather (Jeremy) Hilgenberg; 11 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

