One of the most storied soccer seasons in Brown County history came to an end on the field in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The Eastern Brown High School girls soccer team fell to Waynesville 5-0 in a state semifinal contest played at the Obadiah Harris & Family Athletic Complex.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” Eastern Brown head coach Dan Silvis said. “When we started the season, we played in a couple major tournaments and we got our butts kicked. I asked them a little bit ago, ‘When we were getting our butts kicked like that from big schools like Dublin Coffman and Mason and Loveland, did you really think that we were going to be in the final four?’ The kids worked hard.”

Eastern started the game strong, taking the first touch down the field and drawing a corner. A handball would be called on the Lady Warriors to end that possession.

It would be a while before they got another. Waynesville dominated control throughout the game, collecting three corners in the first six minutes.

That effort paid off in the 19th minute as they finally broke through with a cross that found the foot of Baylee Williams. Her shot put Eastern Brown in a 1-0 deficit.

The team’s second goal came in the 39th minute of the first half. After a tough free kick call went against the Lady Warriors, Eastern couldn’t quite clear another ball in the box. Kyla Harvey converted to put Waynesville ahead 2-0.

“It’s a little different when you’re playing on turf and you’re playing one of the Southwest teams,” Silvis said. “Most of those girls play club soccer and have aspirations to go play in college. We’re playing with a lot of basketball players, athletes that play different sports.”

As athletic as the Lady Warriors are, they weren’t able to match Waynesville’s quickness, according to Silvis.

“They’re very talented, very skilled,” Silvis said. “That’s where we want to be one day. I think in our area, we’re pretty skilled, but when you face a Southwest team like this, they’re so much faster and quicker than and have more ball skills than we do.”

Eastern’s best chance at a goal came with eight minutes to play. A foul just outside the box gave the Lady Warriors a free-kick from roughly 20 yards out. Mary Litzinger’s shot went just a bit high for a goal kick.

Litzinger is one of several Eastern seniors that saw their season come to an end in Chillicothe.

“I’m going to miss those girls,” Silvis said. “I don’t think I would be this emotional with my own two daughters when they were seniors. I knew I was going to move on with them, I could watch them play soccer. These girls, I’m going to miss them terribly.”

Silvis closed by thanking the community for their support, highlighting the pep rally held for the team the night before the game.

“The whole side of the gym was packed,” Silvis said. “When Jordan [Michael] told me they were going to have a pep rally, I was expecting maybe 25, 30 people there. The gym was packed, the cheerleaders were there, they had an auction. It was pretty amazing.”

The Lady Warriors finish the season 16-2-2 overall, champions of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, their district and their region.