Terry Elton Raymond Williamson, 53, of Riverview Florida, Passed away on Wednesday October 20, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. Terry was born in Greenfield, Ohio on December 6, 1967, the son of late John Williamson.Terry is survived by his Wife, Victoria (Campbell) Williamson; Mother, Donna (John Streber) Williamson; Three Daughters, Katrina (Don) Hall, Cassie (James) Williamson, & Mandi Boler; One Son, Christian Boler; Four Brothers, Joey (Darnella) Williamson, Timmy Williamson, John Williamson Jr, and proceeded in death by Jeffrey Williamson; Two Sisters, Angela (Aaron) Kiko, and Sandra (Jeremie) Dean; Nine Grandchildren, Maria, Patricia, Dakotda, Arielle, Hazel, Adreana, Braylin, Zander, Malachi; Mother-in-law, Juanita Roper; Sister & Brother-in-law, Cynthia Campbell, Daniel Campbell; And several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and 10:30 AM until time of service on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel. Burial in the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel. www.ecnurre.com