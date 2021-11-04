Melissa D. Lawson (nee Stewart), 54

Melissa D. Lawson (nee Stewart), age 54, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, beloved wife of Michael R. Lawson, loving mother of Kevin M. (Kayla) Lawson, Kenneth W. (Ashley) Lawson, Steven M. (Larame) Lawson, Sean M. Lawson and preceded in death by her son Michael Keith Lawson, loving daughter of the late (John and Claudine Stewart), Norvil and Edna Lawson, devoted sister of Gary Lawson, Bob (Deborah) Stewart, Angela Stewart, Greg Grover and Terry Grover, cherished grandmother of Pierce, Dallas, Kelton, Journee, Pyper, Willow, Beckem, Gentri, Rylan, Bentley, Graysen, Kaitlyn, Konner and Adrianna, also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was well known as the Christmas Mama. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 1pm. Visitation will be from 11am until the time of service at the funeral home.