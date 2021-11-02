Eddie Baker Rollins Jr., 69

It is with great sadness that the family of Eddie Baker Rollins Jr., a native of Ripley Ohio, announces his passing on October 30, 2021, at the age of 69, at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky. Eddie was born in Ripley Ohio on November 14, 1951. Eddie is a Army Vietnam Veteran who loved history and reading Western novels.

Eddie is preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Rigdon) Rollins, his father, Eddie Baker Rollins Sr., and his sister, Debbie Sue Rollins.

Eddie is forever remembered by his mother, Ada Clara (Jenkins) Rollins of Ripley, OH, his son, Eric James Rollins of Ripley, OH, and his step-daughter, Lorinda Ann (Coffey) Rivero of Navarre, FL. Eddie will also be forever remembered by his family, and dear friends.

Following cremation, Eddie will be laid to rest at Red Oak Cemetery at a later date.