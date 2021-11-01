Barbara Jean Crawford, age 81 of Higginsport, Ohio died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her residence. She worked for the US Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio and the Shoo Zees Company in Higginsport, Ohio. Barbara was born August 2, 1940 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Davenport) Starrett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Eddie Gene Crawford, Sr. in 2007, one daughter – Pam Crawford, one grandson – Nicholas Crawford; four sisters – Linda O’Cull, Bessie Boggs and husband Merle, Eleanor Hornsby and husband Dale and Sue Davis, three brothers – Elmer Lee Starrett and wife Billie, Franklin Starrett and wife Betty and William P. Starrett and wife Mazzella, father and mother-in-law – Paul and Dorothy Crawford and one brother-in-law – Charles Richard Crawford..

Mrs. Crawford is survived by three daughters – Paula Hines and husband David of Georgetown, Ohio, Teresa Reid and David Black of Ripley, Ohio and Lisa Crawford of Higginsport, Ohio; one son – Eddie G. Crawford, Jr. and wife Wanda of Higginsport, Ohio; three grandchildren – Nate Crawford of Higginsport, Ohio, Tiffany Hines of Georgetown, Ohio and Cody Reid and wife Kerry of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; two great granddaughters – Janessah and Payton Reid; two sisters – Mary Becraft and husband Sonny and Sharon McCray and husband J.C. both of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Lowell Davis of Ripley, Ohio and Elden O’Cull of Russellville, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Joann Maloney and husband Donald of Higginsport, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation was from 5:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Monday, October 18, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment was in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com