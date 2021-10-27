Playing on the road under the lights at Cincinnati Country Day, the Georgetown High School boys soccer team gave the No. 7 team in the most recent OSSCA state poll all they could handle.

Georgetown fell to the Nighthawks 3-2, yielding two second-half goals within a brief period to turn a one-goal lead into a deficit.

“I think we did well,” Georgetown head coach Grant Loudon said. “They beat us 4-0 when we played them earlier in the season but we’ve been fortunate to get a couple games to better prepare us for some of these games. The guys came out confident, thinking they could pull it out. I think towards the end a little bit we just ran out of steam.”

The Nighthawks dominated early on, finally breaking through in the eighth minute of the first half. Georgetown gave up possession in their offensive area, allowing CCD to move the ball in transition. The inital shot was saved, but the rebound was put in to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Georgetown answered in the 31st minute. Carson Miles headed in a corner kick off the foot of Brandon Carrington, tying the game at one. Goals on set pieces such as that one weren’t as common for the G-Men early in the season, according to Loudon.

“[Earlier in the season] I don’t think we had a single goal off corners,” Loudon said. “We spent a lot of time working, focusing on it. That’s been the awesome thing about this team, you work on it, you tell them what needs to be done and they go out…I think ever since then we’ve put almost a goal a game on corners.”

Less than a minute later, Jaxson Marks took a throw-in into the box, geting off a shot through three defenders that was blocked. The rebound fell to Miles who converted again for a 2-1 Georgetown lead.

That advantage held up until the 14th minute of the second half. CCD sent a ball on goal and as Georgetown keeper Mason Fleming came out to clear it, his kick deflected off Luc Bonomo of CCD. Bonomo was able to recover the loose ball and score in the vacant net to tie the game.

“That happens sometimes,” Loudon said. “We still have to do a better job locking down the midfield to not even let that ball happen.”

CCD scored what would be the game-winning goal in the 17th minute. Georgetown had additional shots on goal over the final 23 minutes, but none of them went in.

The loss ends Georgetown’s season at 13-3-2 overall. The G-Men went 9-1 in league play, sharing the league title with Bethel-Tate.

“This team expects to win,” Loudon said. “They’re not used to losing. They don’t think anybody can beat them. From a coaching side, that’s awesome. A lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy. Real pleased with their season.”

The G-Men return several key players from this season’s team. The squad had just three seniors listed on their roster: Carrington, Logan Sturgill and Fleming.

“We call [Carrington] the Energizer Bunny,” Loudon said. “He never stops that kind of energy, plays everywhere swarming the ball. [Fleming] in the goal…that’s going to be tough. But we’re still relatively young. Guys get to stand up, try to take those spots and keep us moving forward.”